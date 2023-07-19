Charles Rockwell

Charles Richard Rockwell, 88, of Mount Perry, died peacefully, surrounded by family, at 7: 00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19th ,2023. Charles was a life-long farmer who worked at Burnham Corporation for 30 years, and an Army veteran, having served in Germany from 1958 to 1959. He retired early in 1993 to care for his wife Judy. He enjoyed the outdoors camping and fishing with friends and family. He attended South Zanesville Church of the Nazarene. He was born in Dresden on 26 September, 1934, son of Clarence C. and Lillie B. (Stotts) Rockwell. Charles is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Judy Ann (McElroy) Rockwell, his father Clarence, his mother Lillie, his brother William, his brother Eugene and sister-in-law Mary Ellen (Wilson), his brother Arthur and sister-in-law Sandra (Crawmer), and his sister Eileen. Charles is survived by his four sons Richard (Lillie), Michael (Tessa), Paul (Cynthia), Matthew (Ricci); eight grandchildren Jessica (Ryan) Galloway, Jessie (Ryan) Wise, Luke (Sarah), Kaleb (Cali), Jacob (Casey), Raven, Paxton, Willy; three great grandchildren Finlea, Brooklyn and Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday July 23, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday July 24, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Walt Gessner officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery where Zanesville VFW and American Legion will conduct military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care or South Zanesville Unity Church of the Nazarene.