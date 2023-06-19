City Will Continue Flushing Fire Hydrants This Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville Water Division announced that they will continue flushing fire hydrants to test their function and operation.

Zanesville Firefighter Brock Williams explained how the hydrants feed fire engines when there’s a nearby structure fire and how they’re color coded to let the firemen know how much volume they can produce.

“Just make sure that there’s no debris or anything like that that would get caught up in the fire engine itself or if the hydrant is broke. It’s essentially testing it kind of to make sure everything’s flowing appropriately just so during that emergency it is there if we need it,” Williams said.

Hydrants in the general area of Dresden, Highland, Blue, Brown, Taylor and Military Roads, along with all the side streets are scheduled to be checked Tuesday and Wednesday between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Residents may experience discolored water and are advised to wait until after 4 before doing laundry.

“So they’re all painted yellow to produce bright visibility for us to be able to see them… daylight, nighttime, things like that. And then the top of each hydrant is also painted. They’ll be red, orange, blue and green. Each color signifies a different amount of gallons-per-minute that the hydrant can produce. Basically that lets us know do you need to hit multiple hydrants, just one hydrant, things like that,” Williams said.

Residents are being asked to keep their shrubbery trimmed around the hydrants and to not park their vehicles too closely. If you have any questions, you can call (740) 455-0631.