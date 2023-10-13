Community Unites to Build Playhouses for Children in Need

Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio's Project Playhouse Event at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds

ZANESVILLE, OH – Melissa Best Director of Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity

Volunteers got together to build custom playhouses for local children in need.

Habitat for Humanity of SOutheast Ohio hosted their annual Project Playhouse event today at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

Different groups and organizations got together to build nine playhouses for children in need in the community.

Lepi & Associates was the presenting sponsor for this year’s event and their playhouse went to four children; Emma, Kynsley, Kai, and August.

Melissa Best, the Director of Community Engagement for Habitat for Humanity, called this event a win, win, win.

“This is a wonderful fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity.” Best said. “Every dollar we raise at this event stays right here in Muskingum County for us to build a real home for a family to live in. We feel it’s a win, win, win!.”

This presented an excellent chance for team bonding and allowed sponsors the opportunity to master new skills.

Katrina Cornell, a Realtor with Lepi & Associates, said they feel everyone in the community has the right to homeownership.

“We support Habitat for Humanity at Lepi & Associates.” Cornell said. “The end game is to help build a home in Muskingum County and we feel everyone has the right to homeownership.”

If you’d like to check out photos of the other playhouses, you can head to Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio’s Facebook page.