Computer Systems Engineer (Full-Time)

We have a Full-Time I.T. Engineer position available. Two-year technical school, military training, or certifications are beneficial. The candidate must be able to analyze, troubleshoot, maintain, and repair equipment and software.

The ideal candidate will have knowledge of various systems such as:

LAN/WAN, VPNs, 802.11, NFS, iSCSI, SMB, VMs/Containers, & SAN/NAS Systems.

Strong familiarity with Linux and Windows Desktops and Servers.

VoIP & PBX Systems.

The ideal candidate will also have the following personal attributes:

Work independently or as a member of a team.

Excellent organization skills with attention to detail.

Ability to multitask and prioritizing while under tight deadlines.

Troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly and calmly.

Communicate with others with various degrees of technical knowledge.

Candidates must also be capable of passing a background check, lifting a minimum of fifty pounds, and must possess a current driver’s license, and have reliable transportation. Candidates will be required to be on call after normal business hours.

Applicants can mail or email their resume to:

Kevin Buente

629 Downard Road

Zanesville, OH 43701

kbuente@whiznews.com

WHIZ / Marquee Broadcasting of Ohio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.