Master Control Operator (Full-Time)

We have a full-time entry-level Master Control Operator (MCO) position available for WHIZ-TV/FOX5 and our various radio stations. Responsibilities would include acquiring, tracking, quality control, and prepping various long and short forum video elements for airing. Verifying operations of various equipment required for day-to-day broadcasting. Continuously monitor On-Air operations.

We’re looking for the candidate to have the following personality attributes:

Work independently and as a member of a team.

Excellent organization skills with attention to detail.

Ability to multitask and prioritizing while under tight deadlines.

Troubleshoot and resolve problems quickly and calmly.

Knowledgeable and experienced in using computerized systems.

Candidates must also be capable of passing a background check, must possess a current driver’s license, and have reliable transportation.

Applicants can mail or email their resume to:

Kevin Buente

629 Downard Road

Zanesville, OH 43701

kbuente@whiznews.com

WHIZ / Marquee Broadcasting of Ohio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.