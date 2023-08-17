News Producer (Full-Time)

WHIZ is looking for talented individuals to join our live production crew, primarily for the production of newscasts. At WHIZ-TV/FOX 5 Zanesville, we air over 5 hours of newscasts per day, and in need of help filling the various roles that take part in the production of those newscasts.

Responsibilities may include:

Confirm studio equipment is functional as specified

In studio operations such as camera operations, assisting guests and hosts, and floor directions.

Operate video production switcher(s), CG systems, Video systems, vMix/OBS

Video editing of news promos, teases, and segments.

Direct newscasts. Keeping the shows flow consistent and on schedule.

Assist in keeping studio and equipment clean and in operating condition.

Qualifications:

Experience or education in media production is beneficial, though not required.

Ability to adapt quickly in stressful situations.

Ability to work with a team.

Experience with Adobe Suite or other video post-production programs is desired.

Must be able to lift over 50 pounds

Scheduling is negotiable, but will primarily be targeted for evenings and weekends.

Applicants can mail or email their resume to:

Kevin Buente

629 Downard Road

Zanesville, OH 43701

kbuente@whiznews.com

WHIZ / Marquee Broadcasting of Ohio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.