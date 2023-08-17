News Producer (Full-Time)
WHIZ is looking for talented individuals to join our live production crew, primarily for the production of newscasts. At WHIZ-TV/FOX 5 Zanesville, we air over 5 hours of newscasts per day, and in need of help filling the various roles that take part in the production of those newscasts.
Responsibilities may include:
- Confirm studio equipment is functional as specified
- In studio operations such as camera operations, assisting guests and hosts, and floor directions.
- Operate video production switcher(s), CG systems, Video systems, vMix/OBS
- Video editing of news promos, teases, and segments.
- Direct newscasts. Keeping the shows flow consistent and on schedule.
- Assist in keeping studio and equipment clean and in operating condition.
Qualifications:
- Experience or education in media production is beneficial, though not required.
- Ability to adapt quickly in stressful situations.
- Ability to work with a team.
- Experience with Adobe Suite or other video post-production programs is desired.
- Must be able to lift over 50 pounds
Scheduling is negotiable, but will primarily be targeted for evenings and weekends.
Applicants can mail or email their resume to:
Kevin Buente
629 Downard Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
kbuente@whiznews.com
WHIZ / Marquee Broadcasting of Ohio is an Equal Opportunity Employer.