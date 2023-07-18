Daughters of the American Revolution Hosting Luncheon for Veterans

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Veteran’s Appreciation Foundation is inviting all Veterans to a luncheon.

This weekend is Veterans Appreciation Foundation Weekend, and the Daughters of the American Revolution is honoring Veterans by giving them the opportunity to enjoy a free lunch. Veterans are able to bring one guest to savor the luncheon with them. The event is set for Friday, July 21st, from 12 to 1pm, and will be held at the American Legion Post 29 in Zanesville.

“It’s so much fun because they all have their stories and a lot of them know each other but they don’t see each other on a regular basis. When they’re talking, usually the first thing they’re going to ask somebody is “What branch did you serve in?” and “Where did you serve?” and then they start sharing stories. Tt’s just a really fun day.” Ellen Shaw, member of the Daughters of American Revolution said.

Daughters of the American Revolution are dedicated to preserve American history, secure America’s future with better education, and to promote patriotism. They want to honor, appreciate and serve those who have gave their all for our country.

“Our Veterans have done so much for our country. We’re the land of the free because of our Veterans, current peace officers ,and soldiers who have given their all so that we can be the land of the free. We just really want to honor them.” Shaw stated.

For more information about events taking place this weekend, visit the Zanesville Veteran’s Appreciation Foundation’s website.

Veterans Appreciation Foundation – Zanesville, Ohio