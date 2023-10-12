Dog of the Week: Meet Mateo

We highlight another amazing pup this week that’s looking for a forever home.

The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week is Mateo. He’s a Saint Bernard mix that was brought to the center in September. He’s around 7-years-old. A family perfect for Mateo would be one that has plenty of time or multiple people in the household to watch over him as he goes through the proper medication he needs to treat his medical condition.

“He was heartworm tested and he is heartworm positive so with his age what we have to do in a situation like that is a little bit different then what we would do with a younger dog. / it takes some time and effort and some time to spend with the dog to keep him where he needs to be so he can get well,” said Volunteer Doug McQuaid.

Mateo is currently up to date on all of his vaccinations and appears to be dog and people friendly. McQuaid also said as they weather changes you may need to do more to keep your dog healthy.

“The weather is coming up the chill is on and the big thing of it is we have dogs that are outside we maybe want to clean out the box put in fresh straw. What people don’t realize is the amount of water that dogs drink throughout the winter months,” said McQuaid. “They need to take in a little more food, their body actually is like a shield with water and food actually works for them and a little bit of defense for the cold weather. ”

To adopt Mateo or any other pup from the adoption center you can call them and set up an appointment.