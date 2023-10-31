Double Fatal Crash in Noble County

Noble County-A two vehicle crash in Noble County has led to the death of two people.

The crash took place Monday on State Route 146 just before 4:15pm. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 49-year-old Harold Lallathin Jr. of Lewisville was traveling east on 146 when he was struck head on by a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Caleb Reed of Pleasant City. Reed was traveling west on State Route 146.

The patrol said both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.