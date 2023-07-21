Earth Camp at The McGraw Edison Recreation Area

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum Valley Park District, the Muskingum County Library System, and the Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District partnered together to host the 1st annual Earth Camp.

The camp was held at the McGraw Edison Recreation Area where campers ages 8-12 learned about streams, pollinators, decorated capes made out of t-shirts, and took a hike through the woods.

“This is important [because] all three partnerships, we share a pretty close mission.” Said Michelle Illing, Administrative Assistant for the Muskingum Valley Park District. “When it comes to reaching our youth and also getting kids out into our community. We made this partnership so we can have a camp for the kids during the summer.”

The camp was scheduled for July 20 and 21 but due to thunderstorms, the Thursday camp was canceled.

For more upcoming events from the Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District you can head to their website.