Evacuation Order Lifted in Guernsey County

An evacuation order for some residents of Guernsey County has been lifted and residents are now able to return to their homes.

The Guernsey County Sheriff said an evacuation order had been in place for a half mile radius from the intersection of Pioneer Road and Brick Church due to a gas leak at a well pad.

Officer and the fire department went door to door to advise residents of the leak and evacuation order.

The sheriff’s office said oil company operators arrived on the scene to repair the leak, allowing residents to return home.