Fall Festival Day brings fun to the area

ZANESVILLE, OH- The National Road and Zane Grey Museum celebrated the fall season with an event for the whole family.

The festivities began at 11 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m.

“Now as far as the kid’s activities are concerned, we are working on fall activities, one of those activities is wreath making, so we’re using craft materials like silk leaves and silk flowers and pumpkins and the kids can make their own designs and put those together as a wreath for their door if they want,” says Betsy Taylor, Coordinator of Educational Programs.

There was also face painting, bell making, food trucks, Kind Hands 4 Paws, outdoor cooking, free pumpkins and more. All activities and museum tours were free for the day.

“We’re all about entertainment and education, so throughout our season, from the first of May until the end of October, we like to welcome people in, and we like to fill them up with good times and information,” says Taylor.

The National Road and Zane Grey Museum will return with their Fall Festival Day again next year. For more information call (740)-826-3305 or visit nationalroadandzanegreymuseum.org.