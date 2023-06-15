Falls Township Fire Department is Putting Chicken on The Menu for Father’s Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Falls Township Fire Department is putting down their hoses and picking up their spatulas this Father’s Day.

Because nothing goes together like dads and Bar-B-Que’s, the Falls Fire Department will be hosting their annual Father’s Day Chicken Bar-B-Que. They’ll start serving the chicken dinners at 11am on Father’s Day. You’re able to dine in or carry out.

“We light the pit at 3:30 in the morning. The first batch of chickens usually go on between 5 and 5:30. Then, just to interact with the community as they come in and see the same people every year.” Falls Twp Fire Chief Brady Johnson said.

The dinners are $10 each and will include half a chicken, macaroni salad, apple sauce, a dinner roll, and a bag of chips. All proceeds will be going to the Fire Department’s annual appreciation banquet.

“This year’s going to help fund that 60-year anniversary that we plan on recognizing some of our members, one member in particular has been here for the entire 60 years. Those funds help pay for our appreciation banquet, that way we don’t have to use the department funds to do that.” Chief Johnson stated.

The chicken BBQ will run until all 1600 dinners are sold.

The event will be held at the Falls Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.