Fatal Accident in Fairfield County

Bremen, OH – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash.

It happened Monday just after 3:30 a.m. on State Route 664 near milepost 2, in Rushcreek Township, Fairfield County.

Authorities said Donald Shahan, 82, Bremen, was driving a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country southbound on State Route 664 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, and drove off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch. Shahan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Lancaster Post was assisted on scene by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Bremen-Rushcreek Fire Department, and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.