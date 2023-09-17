Fatal ATV crash in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio-The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that has claimed the life of a Philo man.



According to Patrol Sgt. Jeff Jirles, 42-year-old Marcus Dearth was killed following the crash on County Road 6 (Old River Road) in Harrison Township.

Sgt. Jirles said the crash happened just after 11:00 PM Saturday when Dearth’s 2019 Polaris ATV travelled off the right side of the roadway striking a tree and then overturning.



Authorities said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.