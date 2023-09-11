Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Perry Co.

One person is killed in a three vehicle accident in Perry County.

It took place around 5:20pm Sunday on State Route 37 at the intersection of State Route 668 in Jackson Township.

The Lancaster Post of the State Patrol said 25-year-old Rose Spangler, of Junction City and 20-year-old Jonathan Spangler were both driving east on State Route 37. Authorities said traffic slowed at the intersection of State Route 668 and Ms. Spangler failed to stop and struck Jonathan Spangler’s vehicle in the left rear. Ms. Spangler’s vehicle continued on crossing the center line striking a motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Dennis Hewitt of West Jefferson.

Hewitt was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms. Spangler sustained minor injuries. The State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.