Foot by Foot Art Auction at the ZAAP Gallery

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Appalachian Art Project is hosting an art auction and fundraiser this Saturday.

The party before the Foot by Foot auction starts at 5 and goes until 8 P.M.. The party will feature music, food, and drinks. People will also be able to bid on the art work as well from 5 to 7 P.M..

ZAAP is also still collecting shoes for its shoe drive. You can donate new, or like new, shoes and new socks to the gallery located at 625 Main St in Zanesville. They plan to donate the shoe to Eastside Community Ministries on Monday, Aug. 28.

RoseMary Ludt, the treasurer of ZAAP, talked about how the Foot by Foot auction got its start.

“The Foot by Foot auction was started by David Mitzel.” Ludt said. “He established it so that artists all throughout Southeastern Ohio could paint something on a free canvas so that it could be auctioned. The artists would keep 50% of the proceeds and the other 50% would go to the art organization of their choice.”

Ludt thanked the Muskingum County Community Foundation for the $1,000 grant that helped ZAAP provide canvases, food, and drinks for the auction.

Ludt also wanted to thank Sharon Dean, Vice Director of ZAAP, for her hard work with the shoe drive window display.