Forever Dads Encouraging Men to Develop Positive Relationships

ZANESVILLE, OH – Father’s Day gives us the opportunity to recognize the role that dads and fatherhood have played in our lives.

Forever Dads in Zanesville equips and encourages men to develop positive relationships while taking part in their “heroic” and fatherly role.

“If they keep their eyes on the child, they’ll always make the right decision. That right decision is for the wellbeing of children, to provide others to be present. We encourage them to do that. We always want to make sure that those fathers are healthy so that they can be present in the life of their child.” CEO & Executive Director of Forever Dads, Burl Lemon said.

This Father’s Day, it’s also important to remember how moms make a difference in father presence. Jessica Wheeler tells her story about her son’s father getting involved with Forever Dads, and she encourages mothers to allow a father the second chance of being a present dad.

“Forever Dads helped him build that strong foundation and that confidence he needed to be a present father. He wasn’t there when our son was born. Now, he’s there every night. He’s present not just with Logan, our youngest child, but also with his daughter and my children. He is there with them every night, he provides for him, he plays with him, and takes him to do things.” Jessica Wheeler stated.

For more information about Forever Dads and their events, visit their website below.

ForeverDads | Encouraging, Equipping, and Empowering Fathers