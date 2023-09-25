Free Flu Shots Available at Rambo Memorial Health Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Rambo Memorial Health Center is a local healthcare provider that focuses on respiratory illnesses such as tuberculosis, influenza and RSV.

Rambo Memorial Health Executive Director Shannon Bell announced that the clinic now has both low-dose and high-dose flu-shots available to Muskingum County residents at no charge.

“So the importance of getting a flu vaccine is to lessen the burden of the potential flu that you might get. It’s not going to keep you from 100 percent getting the flu but it sure is going to help you because you’ve already built up that immune system. So your body has to work a little less hard if you do get the flu at fighting it. And it’s so important to get a flu shot, especially for the elderly population and our littles here in the community.”

Bell noted that children and the elderly are the most susceptible to the flu and is the leading cause of hospitalization and death for the elderly.

It normally takes the body two weeks to build immunity after receiving the flu vaccine and planning to get the vaccination at least two weeks before traveling and/or visiting with children or the elderly is the safest way to limit the impact of the virus.

“At Rambo we try to make it a very streamlined process. If you would like to call and make an appointment, you are welcome to. But as always, we pride ourselves in being a walk-in clinic. So you can walk in; you will be in and out the door in less than 10 minutes.”

If anyone has any questions regarding the flu vaccines, you can call the clinic at (740) 452-5401 or visit their Facebook page. Rambo Memorial Health Center is located at 711 Main Street in Zanesville.