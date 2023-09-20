Gaysport Bridge Progress

BLUE ROCK, Ohio – The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office has multiple bridge projects on the schedule for 2023 but the Gaysport Bridge over the Muskingum River is the largest.

Muskingum County Engineer’s Office Project Manager Shawn Johnson talked about how well the bridge project is progressing compared to some of the road projects happening across the area.

“The bridge was closed early on, probably a year before we had it scheduled to be replaced. So once the project was bid out and awarded, Shelly and Sands was the low bidder. And so they did a great job with the project. We’ve had some great weather, so that’s helped as well,” Johnson said.

Much of the budget for the project is being funded through outside monies, such as grants, which leaves a small percentage for the county to finance, which is what has made the new bridge possible.

“Earlier in the year, they set the beams for phase one, which got them out past pier four,” Johnson said. “So then they did some other work, moved the causeway over to this side (that) started phase two. Earlier in the month they set the remaining beams. So once they got them set, bolted up to the first phase, right now they’re forming up the deck work. They should be pouring the concrete deck (toward) the middle of October. Once they’re done with that, then they’ll start working on some of the lighting that we’ve added to the project, putting up the guardrail and the remaining steps will be just the approach work.”

The estimated completion of the bridge was originally scheduled for fall 2024 but now looks to be completed by the spring of 2024 at on or slightly below budget.