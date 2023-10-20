Genesis Drops Anthem and Humana Medicare Advantage Plans

Genesis HealthCare System announced that it will not accept Anthem or Humana Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

This means that Genesis HealthCare System, including Genesis Hospital, Genesis Coshocton Medical Center, Genesis Perry County Medical Center and Genesis Medical Group Physicians will not be in-network with the Anthem or Humana Medicare Advantage plans.

“We simply cannot accept the Anthem or Humana Medicare Advantage Plans for 2024,” said Mathew Perry, President and CEO of Genesis HealthCare System. “If you are a current participant in Anthem or Humana Medicare, it is important to consider other choices during open enrollment, which is taking place now. As you review your options, we invite you to consider other health plans that Genesis HealthCare System accepts.”

Once a year, all Medicare Advantage Plan members have the opportunity to choose coverage and make sure their doctors and hospital are in-network providers for the upcoming year. It runs Oct. 15-Dec. 7, 2023.

There are two ways for patients to seek assistance in evaluating which MA plan is right for them that includes working with an insurance broker to select a plan and Genesis can help evaluate the patient’s choice to find a plan that meets their unique needs. There is no cost for this service.

⦁ Genesis will hold educational sessions to provide information and help you make a choice:

In Zanesville, join us at North Terrace Church, 1420 Brandywine Blvd., on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

In Cambridge, join us at Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 Glenn Highway, on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

In New Lexington, join us at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 120 N. High St., on Thursday, Nov. 2.