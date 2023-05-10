Governor’s Office Releases ‘Career Pathways’ Video for High School Students

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An aging population along with technology ever expanding throughout many of the career fields, Ohio employers are looking to fill skilled labor positions that are in high demand. Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted recently discussed the state’s job market and how the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation is addressing the needs of Ohio employers.

“But literally, Ohio has the lowest unemployment rate in its history, 3.8 percent,” Husted said. “We have more jobs than people and employers are hiring. They want you. They want to hire high school students, they want to hire adults who get these career credentials and move them into the workplace, so they have more job security, more earning power and you know, can live their version of the American dream right here in Ohio.”

The Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation is working with vocational education facilities across the state to provide students with the much desired skill sets to fill the jobs that are in demand.

In addition to supporting the vocational education programs, the state has released a video for teenagers and their parents who are interested in entering into a vocational career.

“As part of In Demand Jobs Week, we have produced a video that will help students and families better navigate vocational pathways to a career. We want students to be able to earn college credits, we want them to be able to earn industry recognized credentials, we want them to have access to pre apprenticeship programs. All of this through their high schools or career centers to make sure they graduate career ready,” Husted said.

The video talks about the many avenues high schoolers can take to get started in a career of their choice as quickly and affordable as possible.