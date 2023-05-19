Guernsey County Drug Case

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office released the details in a Tuesday drug case.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the northwest part of Cambridge. The raid stemmed from a Fentanyl trafficking investigating by the investigations division and CODE Task Force from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result 39-year-old Corey Brandon Cobb of Cambridge has been formally charged with trafficking in a Fentanyl related compound and tampering with evidence. The sheriff’s office said as a result of the investigation bulk quantities of suspected Fentanyl have been seized over the last several weeks. Evidence was seized that included the manufacturing/mixing of Fentanyl for distribution and sale.

Cobb remains in the Guernsey County Jail pending a bond hearing.