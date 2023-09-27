Half Marathon Means Changes in Traffic

There will be major roadway reductions affecting the City of Zanesville on Saturday due to the Half Marathon and 5K race starting at 6:00am to 11am.

In a marathon press release it said the 5th Street exit from I-70 eastbound will close from 7:30am to 11:30am. The State Street exit from I-70 westbound will close until the conclusion of the race.

Shinnick Street between 4th Street west to 3rd Street and Taylor West at Wilmer will all be closed. They’ll also be road reductions on the Y Bridge out Linden Avenue and back into town for the 5k. Some roads will also be reduced for the marathon so proceed with caution as runners will also share some lanes with vehicles.

Roads will be managed by the Zanesville Police Department who will assist traffic through intersections in between gaps of runners packs, however they recommend you plan for some short delays.

The marathon begins at 7:30am at Secrest Auditorium. The 5K will begin at 7:35am with the path crossing the historic Y Bridge.

Organizers thank you in advance for your support and encourage you to come out and cheer on the members of your community as they take on 13.1 miles of Zanesville.