Harry Moore

Harry Dale Moore, 69 of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on December 30, 1953, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Joseph Harry Moore and Lillian Mae (Shaw) Moore. He was a graduate of Maysville High School in 1972. Harry worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He later worked as a truck driver for Tim Clark BP and CO-Alliance for 30 plus years, where he retired. He was well known in the Muskingum County area as the “BP Man”. He used to love to fish and hunt with his friends and family. Harry never met a stranger; he was known as “Swivel Hips” at Jambo and a song and dance man. His most favorite thing to do was sit and drink beer with his family and friends. He was very proud of his family legacy.

Harry will be remembered as the most fun and loving person you could ever meet. He was the love of Trudy’s life and the light to his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Trudy (Davis) Moore; children, Harry (Jessica) Moore II, Serena (Jennifer Rain) Moore; sisters, Bonnie (Russ) Doyle, Gloria Stanger; grandchildren, Paisleigh “PJ” Moore, Colt Moore, Rylie Jo Moore; mother-in-law, Nellie Davis; sister-in-law, Linda Moore; several nieces and nephews; and all of his bar room buddies.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Moore and Dane Moore; brother-in-law, Denny Stanger; father-in-law, Milton Davis; several special friends.

Harry is headed back to the ranch to check and feed the horses and cows.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation will take place and a private family service will be held at a later date. DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

