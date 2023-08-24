Harry “Randy” Reed

April 2, 1956 - August 17, 2023

Harry Randall Reed, 67, of Jacksonville, Florida, went home into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on August 17, 2023, after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 2, 1956, the son of Harry and Betty (Anders) Reed.

Harry graduated from Maysville High School in 1974.

He was a handyman by trade and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He enjoyed golf and watching UFC and football.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, Harry and Betty Reed and his brother, Clayton Reed.

Harry leaves to cherish his memory, his fiancé, Carol Norris and her children, Christina Spruiell (Christopher) and Christopher Norris of Jacksonville, Florida and her grandsons, Landon, and Jordan, one daughter, Alicia Ross of Akron, Ohio, sisters, Beverly Novaria of Zanesville, Ohio, Vicki Ditter of Jacksonville, Florida and Crystal Reed of Zanesville, Ohio,as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his cat furbaby, Max.

A memorial of remembrance will be held at the Fraser Funeral Home Chapel, 8168 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida on August 26, 2023. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with service to follow. Officiating his memorial is Donnie Legg of Palm Bay, Florida