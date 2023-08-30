Heath Guthrie

Heath E. Guthrie, 51 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on August 30, 2023, at the Morrison House of Zanesville.

He was born on October 14, 1971, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Everett Guthrie and Margaret (Smith) Guthrie. Heath was a graduate of Mid-East Technical College and Zanesville High School, where he received his power lineman certification in 1990. He was member of the Church of Christ for many years. He was a CDL Truck Driver and worked for over 28 years for the City of Zanesville, where he retired. He achieved a Federal Ohio EPA certification in herbicide and pesticide control through the Dept. of Agriculture Category 5, where he attended Ohio State University of Reynoldsburg. In his spare time, he loved playing his guitar and hunting and fishing with his brother, Chad. Everyone who listened to his music was amazed at his talent.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret (Smith) Guthrie; brother, Chad Guthrie; son, Cale Guthrie; daughter, Cheyaane Smith; niece, Gabrielle Guthrie; mother of his children, Dixie Guthrie; favorite brother-in-law, Joe Smith; aunts and uncles: Linda (Tom) Wheeler, Barbara (Robert) Norris; Jack (Irma) Smith, Mike (Myra) Smith; Robert (Terry) Smith, June Smith, James Guthrie, Rita Guthrie, and Melody White; beloved pet, Brutus.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his aunts, Karen Clapper, Nancy Smith, Frances Guthrie; uncles, Douglas Smith, David Smith, Larry Smith, Roger Smith, Gary Guthrie, and Jerry White.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his aunt Melody White and Genesis Morrison House nurses for all of their love and care.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday September 2, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday September 2, 2023, at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating. Burial will follow services at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

