Heroes Landing 3rd Annual Golf Classic

ZANESVILLE, OH – Heroes Landing hosted their third annual Golf Classic today.

The sold out golf outing was held at the Zanesville Country Club and had over 104 golfers participating.

Heroes Landing is a children’s justice center who help children who are survivors of sexual and physical abuse.

Evonne Saunders, the Executive Director of Heroes Landing, said what makes them different from other children’s justice centers is that all of the things a child may need are located in one place.

“When a child comes to our facility, they only have to retell their story and their trauma once.” Saunders said. “It limits the trauma they have to go through.”

All proceeds from the golf outing will be going back to Heroes Landing to help with day to day operations like providing care bags and snacks to the children.

For more information about Heroes Landing, you can head to heroeslandingcjc.org