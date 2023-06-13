Howard Buskirk

Howard Franklin Buskirk, 72, of Roseville, Ohio passed away at 9:40 PM. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Willow Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Zanesville.

He was born March 2, 1951, in Columbus, the son of the late John E. and Shirley A. (nee: Benjamin) Buskirk.

Howard was a former employee of Squires Heating and Cooling, T. Marzetti Company and Jetco, all in Columbus. He enjoyed fishing and driving. He dearly loved his wife and grandkids.

Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife of twelve years, Scelenia (nee: Dyer) Buskirk whom he had been with for 24 years; his children, Shirley Buskirk, Melissa Mauller (Jeff Nichols) Mary Ann (Mike) Williams, Tina Mauller, Violet Rollins and Mickey Dyer; his siblings, Peggy (Rick) Fout, Brenda (Harold) McCaleb and Teresa Gibson, as well as many grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Howard is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Buskirk and an infant brother, John Buskirk.

Friends are welcome to visit from 2-4:00 PM, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where funeral services will be rendered at 4:00 PM. Following services, Howard will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.