Inspiring solider is selected as one of the Military Salute photo contest recipients

ZANESVILLE, OH- One of the recipients of our Military Salute photo contest here at WHIZ is an inspiring solider by the name of Jeremy Schneider.

Jeremy served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Military from 2009 until 2018. He was injured in the line of duty which rendered him from continuing his career. He says he misses being in the Army daily and enjoyed serving our country. Jeremy was unable to be in Ohio today to accept the award, so his father Mark accepted the award on his behalf. Jeremy was presented with a flag made in Coshocton by the Annin Flag Company.

“Jeremy has just always been willing to help others when they needed help and that was like a perfect fit for him being a sergeant in the army, so he was a good fit for the ones that needed help in there, you know, show them the direction,” says Mark Schneider, father of the recipient.

Jeremy was nominated for this contest by Cedar Ridge. A residential director from Cedar Ridge says that they are honored to have worked with WHIZ for the last four years on this contest.

“I would encourage people to go on and read the stories, go on whiznews.com and read the stories, they are very heartfelt, and they make you feel like you are a part of this program,” says Crystal Reynolds, Cedar Ridge Residential Director.

To view more impactful stories of the brave men and women who have served our country from the contest, visit our Military Salute section on our website.