Interstate 70 Accident

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency announced a portion of Interstate 70 is closed at this time.

EMA Director Jeff Jadwin said a semi crashed near the 5th Street exit. The semi caught fire and tore the axels off the trailer. It is also leaking diesel fuel.

Traffic is shut down in the eastbound lanes between the 152 mile marker and the 155 mile marker. Traffic is being rerouted at the 152 mile marker to US 40.

Jadwin said they also had to contact American Electric Power as their transmission lines are running in that area.

He anticipates the interstate will be closed for some time. We’ll bring you more as it becomes available.