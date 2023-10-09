Issue One Forum to Air on WHIZ-TV

close up of campaign voting flag pins on white

The Ohio Debate Commission wants to educated the public on the “yes” and “no” campaigns for Issue 1.

The proposed constitutional amendment for reproductive rights including abortion. They’ll host a forum, which WHIZ-TV plans to air on October 18 at 7pm. The one hour program will feature two segments. The first a background on Issue 1 and the second segment a discussion from both the yes and no Issue 1 campaigns.

In addition, Ohio voters are encouraged to submit their questions about Issue 1 for possible inclusion in the forum through an online form located at https://forms.gle/FcVTj91LP7akXcXP9

The Ohio Debate Commission is a non-partisan collaboration of civic and media organizations and universities started in 2018.