Issue One Forum to Air on WHIZ-TV
The Ohio Debate Commission wants to educated the public on the “yes” and “no” campaigns for Issue 1.
The proposed constitutional amendment for reproductive rights including abortion. They’ll host a forum, which WHIZ-TV plans to air on October 18 at 7pm. The one hour program will feature two segments. The first a background on Issue 1 and the second segment a discussion from both the yes and no Issue 1 campaigns.
In addition, Ohio voters are encouraged to submit their questions about Issue 1 for possible inclusion in the forum through an online form located at https://forms.gle/FcVTj91LP7akXcXP9
The Ohio Debate Commission is a non-partisan collaboration of civic and media organizations and universities started in 2018.