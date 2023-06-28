James H. Thompson

June 18, 1928 ~ June 27, 2023 (age 95)

James Hobart Thompson, 95, of Malta, OH, passed on to his eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, at Genesis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 18th, 1928 in Noble County, OH, the son of Wilson and Kathryn (Robinson) Thompson. He married Exie L. Reed on April 15, 1955 who preceded him in death on December 20, 1976. Together they had 12 children: Trudy (James) Reed, Treva (Gary), Bruce (Becky), Bradley John (deceased), Teresa, Tim (Stefanie), Rebecca Thompson-DeBoer, Beverly (Scott) Carr, David (Tammy), Daniel (Meschelle), Matthew (Rebecca), Mark (Clare), and a special niece Kellie. On June 18, 1979, he married Janet R. Hoskinson who faithfully stood by his side for over 44 years. Together they had 2 children: Samuel (Savannah) and Marian (Jason) Valentine. He was blessed with 53 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. He is survived by one sister, Joan T. Moore of Fairfield, CT and one brother, Charles W. Thompson of Thompson, CT. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family. James retired from the USPS after 33 years of service, was a dairy farmer for over 50 years, and served as the pastor of Ringgold Free Methodist Church for over 50 years. He was well-loved by many in the community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Dortha Steimer, Edwin, Pauline Toth, Helen Haley, Mabel, Janet Clawson, Floyd, Ella McPeak, Martha Clawson, and Larry. James loved attending many churches, camp meetings, and revivals. He most recently attended Fairview Church, Malta Bible Church, and Malta Baptist Church who he faithfully encouraged and supported. His personal relationship with Jesus Christ and his passion for sharing his faith in word and deed was his greatest love, followed closely by his love for his family. He thoroughly enjoyed going out to his shop and tinkering, fixing, and creating all types of things for his farm, equipment, and vehicles. He was resourceful of all things and would rather fix up anything than buy new. He loved his tractor, his Bobcat, and side-by-side and taking care of his cows and farmland. He also loved to travel and work with others on their projects, including mission trips to Guadalupe, Estonia, Russia, and Israel. Services will be held on Sat, July 1 at 11:00 A.M. at the Malta Bible Church with burial following in the Deerfield Cemetery. Friends may call on the family of Friday, June 30 from 4-8 P.M. and 1 hour prior to the services at the Malta Bible Church. Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville is in charge of the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.