Jeffrey Plotts

Jeffrey Alan Plotts, 62, of Crooksville, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023, at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 12, 1960, “Plottsy”, as he was affectionately known, brought joy, laughter, and love to all who knew him. He was the son of the late Anna (Tague) Plotts and Walter Plotts, who survives. He was a cherished brother to Debbie Plotts and Beth Plotts, and a loving father to his daughters, Amanda (Robie) Baker, Jennifer (Aaron) Sharrer, and Amber (Jeff) Norris. His grandchildren, Evan, Emily, Brooklyn, Jameson, Aiden, Tehya, Joey, Felicia, Julian, and his great-grandchildren, Zohen, Syler, and Aniyah, held a special place in his heart. He also leaves behind his dear niece, Kayla (Dustin) Ross, his special aunt, Judy Hutchins, and his lifelong friend, Troy “Grubby” Watts. Jeffrey held employment prior to their closing at Petro Ware in Crooksville. He was a dedicated employee who took pride in his work. Besides work, he was an active member of the Crooksville Eagles Aerie 1979 until their closure. His commitment to his community was demonstrated through his involvement in this organization, where he made many lasting friendships and memories. A man of many interests, Jeffrey was an avid football fan. He would often be found cheering on his favorite teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Bears, and Crooksville Ceramics. His enthusiasm for the game was infectious, and he enjoyed sharing his love for football with his family and friends. In addition to his love for football, he was known for his love of socializing. He was a familiar face at local watering holes, where he enjoyed sipping a cold drink and engaging in lively conversations with patrons. His charismatic personality and warm sense of humor made him a favorite among many. Welcoming him into Heaven were his mother, Anna, and cousin, Jody Hutchins. Family and friends may call Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where you are invited to pay your last respects to Plottsy and offer support to his family and friends. A dignified cremation will follow his visitation. You can sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com