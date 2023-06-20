John Carmody

John E. Carmody, 71, of Zanesville formerly of Columbus, Ohio, died at 5:25 A.M. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born December 31, 1951 in Van Nuys, California, son of the late Emery J. Carmody and Lois M. (Johns) England. He retired as a mechanical maintenance tech for Constar Plastics and was a member of the South 60 bar & drive thru club. John served his country in the United States Army and while in the military worked on tanks. He was a “Jack of all Trades” anything that needed done, he could do it.

He is survived by his wife, Teri (Scott) Carmody of thirty-eight years; two sons, Josh Arnold and John Carmody; a daughter, Tara (Edward) Craig; four grandchildren, Skylar Simmons and Logan Simmons, Brenyn Craig and Abby Arnold; a brother, Ted (Tina) Carmody; and a sister, Mary Ellen (Dean) Rusie.

In addition to his parents John is preceded in death by a brother, Tom Carmody and his step-father, Glen England.

A loving cremation will take place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

To send a note of condolence: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com