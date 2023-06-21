K9 Adoption Center to Reopen

Muskingum County-The Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center is set to reopen Thursday.

Sheriff Matt Lutz made the announcement. The sheriff said they have not experienced any new sickness and seem to have the outbreak under control.

The facility will resume normal business hours, however they will be closed on Mondays for the foreseeable future. They’ll use this day as a weekly cleaning/sanitizing day to help in normal daily cleaning in an effort to prevent future issues.

When the adoption center opens they’ll offer a reduced adoption fee of $50.00, which will continue throughout July.

Schedule:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Friday 11am-5pm

Saturday: 11am-4pm

Sunday: 10am-3pm