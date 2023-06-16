Kick Off to the 2023 Zane’s Trace Commemoration

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zane’s Trace Commemoration made an exultant return to Zanesville today.

The 2023 Zane’s Trace Commemoration kicked off today and will last throughout the weekend. With numerous events, vendors, activities, and food trucks, the festival will keep your weekend and your bellies filled.

“Tomorrow, we have the big grand parade, we got a fishing contest for children, we got a kids area where they can do different things. We got just a little bit of everything.” President of The Zane’s Trace Commemoration, Rick Buck said.

The three-day festival is held in the area of Putnam Landing and Muskingum Avenue. Festivities will start again Saturday, June 17th around noon after the parade. The parade will be in downtown Zanesville starting at 10am.

“Just come and enjoy the day. It’s going to be nice out. The weathers supposed to be nice all weekend and we’re going to have live music all weekend on this the main stage, then we got a smaller stage on the other side. We’re going to have acoustics and such. We got demonstrations and everything people can enjoy watching. Just a little bit of everything for everybody.” Buck stated.

The Zane’s Trace Commemoration plans on returning next year if there is enough help from the community to do so.