Larry Rollins

Larry William Rollins, 60, of Cambridge, passed away August 1, 2023, at Southeastern Medical Center.

He was born January 5, 1963, in Columbus, OH, son of the late, Okey Rollins and Grace Mattox Rollins.

He is survived by his siblings, Carolyn Stephens, Jackie Rollins, Garvin (Mary) Rollins, Roger Rollins, Okey (Martha) Rollins; cousins, Melissa Mayner, Jamie Cobb, Frank Rollins; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Freddie Mattox, Marvin Rollins, Richie Rollins, Charlotte Maynard.

Private family services will be held at Northwood Cemetery.

Bonnell Cremations Funerals Receptions have the distinct honor and privilege to serve the family.

