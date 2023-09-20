Local Food Pantries Hosting Produce Giveaway

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH – Local food pantries partnered up to hold a produce giveaway.

Eastside Community Ministry, in conjunction with Mid-Ohio Food Bank and First Baptist Church of South Zanesville, will be hosting a produce market on Friday, September 22nd. The event will be held at the First Baptist Church in South Zanesville and will start at 9am. Two hundred households will be served with fresh produce items.

“We usually get quite a bit of food from Mid-Ohio Food Bank. The fun part of it is, we don’t know what we’re getting until they get there. We get a lot of fresh produce, sometimes we get eggs and milk. It just really depends. It is all fresh and it’s a hefty box, so we ask that you come ready with room in your trunk, but we’ll have volunteers to help put it in your car.” Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director, Jamie Trout said.

Registration is required for the produce market; you can register by calling Eastside at (740) 452-7519. It is asked that you do bring an ID with you.

“To be able to give healthy produce, the things that people need like eggs and milk that are staples for our refrigerator, it just really makes us feel good because people are so appreciative to receive it. And we help so many different people.” Trout said.

For more information on Eastside Community Ministry, visit their website.