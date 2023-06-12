Local High School Student’s Art to be Displayed in Washington D.C.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – West Muskingum High School student Addy Barks won the Ohio 12th District art contest to have their work displayed at the Nation’s Capitol.

West Muskingum High School Art Teacher Kelsey Middleton specified the style of art Addy submitted and described the artist’s depiction.

“Addy had to set up a still life, which is things that are non-moving objects, random subjects,” Middleton said. “It was right before Christmas, so we were doing candy canes and Christmas bulbs that reflect light. Addy decided to do all Christmas bulbs, so it’s kind of a really interesting picture. Different color bulbs reflecting off each other and she did it with colored pencil and it’s absolutely beautiful.”

Middleton is impressed with Addy’s ability and also mentioned that she is proud to be able to guide such a gifted student.

“Well I think the biggest thing about Addy is that she’s very persistent and hard working with her artwork and all of her other courses as well. She’s in a couple of AP classes but she really excels at art and she really works hard at it, which is something that you don’t find a lot anymore. So I think that’s what really makes her stand out,” Middleton said.

A ceremony will be held on June 20th, in the Cannon Tunnel, that will showcase the winning artworks from several congressional districts. The event will be held in the Canon Tunnel and Addy will have the opportunity to meet several congress members, including Ohio’s 12th District Congressman Troy Balderson.