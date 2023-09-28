Local Teen’s Heartwarming Birthday Tradition: 5th Annual Fall Food Drive for Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, OH – A local teen is looking to give back to the community for his birthday.

Five years ago, James McCandlish was asked what he wanted for his birthday, unlike most kids who would’ve asked for toys; he asked his family members and friends to bring him food.

“When I celebrated my 9th birthday, I couldn’t think of any presents I wanted. I had so much.” McCandlish said. “I just thought of the idea to have my family members bring food instead for Christ’s Table.”

Now, for the 5th year in a row, 14-year-old McCandlish will be collecting food again for Christ’s Table.

The food drive will take place this Saturday from 10 to 2 P.M. at First Christian Church.

They are looking for donations of non-perishable items and bottled water. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

McCandlish said he can see the impact of what he’s doing within the community.

“This means a lot to me.” McCandlish said. “I can see the impact I make because I do try to volunteer a lot at Christ’s Table. It just feels good and I like to give back.”

McCandlish’s goal for this year’s food drive is 750 items and $250 in cash donations.

First Christian Church is located at 3000 Dresden Road if you are interested in donating on Saturday.