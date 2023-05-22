Longtime Fairboard Member Passes Away

A long-serving member of the Muskingum County Fair Board has passed away.

David Kreis passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday after a battle with ALS. Born in Zanesville Kreis served on the Muskingum County Fair Board the past 18 years where he held the titles of treasurer, vice president, and president. He also served on the board of the Muskingum Cattleman’s Association. Kreis was a licensed respiratory therapist for 45 years. He served on the Washington Township Fire Department where over the years he served as president, EMS squad captain, and fire chief.

He also served on the Muskingum County Cattleman’s Association. He is survived by his wife Sheryl, his six children, and 11 grandchildren. Visitation will be between 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Wednesday and one hour prior to services at North Terrace Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday at North Terrace. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.