Major Changes Ahead for I-70: Phase 2 of Road Construction Set to Begin

ZANESVILLE, OH –Watch out motorists, Phase 2 of the I-70 road construction is about to begin.

Starting next week, from exit 152 to exit 157 the I-70 Eastbound passing lane will become a contraflow lane with exits to Zanesville. The driving lane will then become an express lane with no exits to Zanesville.

Morgan Eibel, the ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer, says once you are in the express lane you’re stuck there.

“Once you are in that lane, you are unable to get out of it.” Eibel said. “You’ll only be able to exit once you have bypassed Zanesville and have reached State Route 93.”

Only during the daytime will motorists be able to use the contraflow lane to enter into Zanesville via I-70. During nighttime, ODOT will be having motorists take U.S. 40 or SR 93 to enter downtown.

Eibel said that motorists can expect it to be a tight fit during this phase of the construction project.

“The express lane is going to have barrier walls on both sides.” Eibel said. “This is going to be the same for Eastbound driving lane, barrier walls on both sides. To motorists, I encourage you to drive as slow as possible and to be extra cautious.”

Eibel said that motorists may not have to worry about the traffic surrounding you, but with barrier walls and heavy truck traffic, she says it’s better just to slow down.

Eibel also says once Phase 2 is underway, ODOT will be closing the Eastbound 5th Street off-ramp, but fear not, the State Street ramps are expected to reopen by Thanksgiving.

For more information about this project, or any other ODOT project you can head to transportation.ohio.gov