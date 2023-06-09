Max Bauer

Max Eddie Bauer, 53 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on June 20, 1969, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Max E. Bauer and Eula (Harper) Bauer. Max was a self-employed painter. He liked watching NASCAR and Dirt Track Racing. In his spare time, he loved spending time outdoors, but more importantly spending time with his family. He dearly loved his nieces, nephews, and his animals.

He is survived by his brother, William (Tina) Bauer; sisters, Kimberly (Donald) Lagrange, Sherry Brown, Katrina (Frank) Donelson, Cindy (Jeff) Bugglin; special friend, Steven Stoneburner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his significant other, Carol Bailey; brother, Fred Bauer; sister, Katherine Dennis; nephew, Donnie Dennis Jr.; brother-in-law, Donald Dennis Sr. and many special friends.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. Per his family request, a dignified cremation has been chosen. DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com