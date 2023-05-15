MCCF Awards Nearly $70,000

The Muskingum County Community Foundation awards almost $70,000 to local organizations around the community.

The MCCF awarded twenty local organizations during their annual Spring Grant Competition. Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner talks about how the Foundation makes grants for local non-profits to support the area.

“In some cases the dollars that we hold go to specific project and organizations and in other cases it’s what we call unrestrictable or flexible funding which allows us as an organization and our board of trustees to decide where the dollars are going to go, ” Wagner explains.

The MCCF has raised money through their Groundhog Day event in January and is giving it back to organizations and non-profits. Wagner details more on what makes a good organization to be represented for this award and the process.

“Really there is an application process for the organizations and non-profits to go and tell us about what their project is, what kind of impact it’s going to be making on to the community. The foundation really looks at four areas, economic vitality, arts and culture, education and wellness and recreation,” Wagner said.

The following organizations were awarded to fund their programs and projects:

Abbot Senior Living – $1,265 for the purchase of a home theater system.

– $5,000 for the Maysville Adventure Club program. Muskingum Behavioral Health – $5,000 for the HALO project, a health education and prevention program for preschool-aged children.

$1,000 for the 2023 Foot by Foot art auction. Zanesville Memorial Concert Band – $5,000 for the Centennial concert season in summer 2023.

If your organization would like to know more about how to get involved or more information on the MCCF visit their website.