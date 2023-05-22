MCLS Hosts Game Club

A Local library asks kids to grab your controllers and connect with others at their weekly game club.

The John McIntire Library in downtown Zanesville is hosting their weekly game club night Thursday from four to five-thirty. Muskingum County Library System associate Haley Shaw got the chance to talk about what the event will entail.

“We have game club every Thursday for kids and teens to come, we have the Nintendo Switch set up so people can play games, we get a lot of Mario Kart and Super Smash Brothers playing, we have a lot of board games available and we also have things like magic the gathering that we have cards for people to just come and play,” Shaw said.

Games and snacks will be provided and it is encouraged to bring your own games as well. This club allows for an open space for children and teens to come enjoy some snacks, play together and have fun. Shaw continued to discuss how impactful it is for kids to have this outlet in the community.

“Having things like game club available provides kids with an opportunity to get out of the house, meet new people, make some friends and kind of just come together and learn some new skills and learn how to play games,” Shaw said.

The John McIntire Library also hosts a Dungeons and Dragons event each month as well as a learn-to-play program every week, allowing accessibility for those who don’t know how to play certain games to get involved. For more information or ways to get involved visit their website under events.