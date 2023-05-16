MCLS Kidzville Storywalk at Riverside Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is always looking for ways to encourage reading and has recently updated its Storywalk at Kidzville in Riverside Park.

Library Youth Service Assistant Katie Merritt selected “Not Quite Narwhal” to be May’s story. The story is posted on signs around the playground for visitors to read while they walk. It allows participants to read even when they’re not in the library.

“So I really like the story walk because for families that can’t come to the library can’t make it to the library. For us putting stories out in the community allows families to spend time together and allows them to get literacy and to read when they can’t make it to the library,” Merritt said.

The interactive story gets visitors to read in a different way instead of sitting down for a book. Readers interact with each page, such as walking sadly to the next page or looking around their surroundings. Merritt uses these comprehension checks to utilize a different way of reading.

“This is a different way to get them reading, where they’re moving and following the story as they walk around, kids fail. So each page of the story is a different frame. And as they read they’ll be directed to the different frames and I have comprehension questions for them to understand the story,” Merritt said.

The library will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday June 3, for its new set of frames titled “Shark Dog.” The ceremony will be held at Riverside Park . The stories are sponsored by the foundation for Appalachian Ohio.