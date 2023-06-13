MCLS to Hold 1st Annual ‘Hoobert Awards’ Film Festival

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Literacy and technology go hand-in-hand and the Muskingum County Library System is offering a filmmaking event that includes both.

Emerging Technologies Assistant Jazmyn Tabler explained what the MCLS Hoobert Awards are and how they can teach aspiring filmmakers.

“We are excited to announce our very first-ever, short film competition, The Hoobert Awards. And we want everyone to create and submit their very own video, following our theme. So get your capes and gadgets ready for the competition,” Tabler said.

The Hoobert Awards coincide with the library’s summer reading program, which is themed ‘Every Hero Has A Story.’ The competition will consist of several instructional sessions that guide the contestants through the format of the competition and the filmmaking process; before a film festival and award presentation.

“This Thursday June 15, from 2-to-3 p.m. here at the John McIntire Library, we will have film production tips where people can learn about planning, shooting, and just editing some of their videos. So we also have in July, we’ve partnered with Zane State College’s Multimedia instructor for a couple of videography training programs and they will be coming up on July 10th and 11th, where people can register for those starting on July 1st,” Tabler said.

You can register to enter the Hoobert Awards as well as the Zane State classes, which are free and open to the public by registering at events.muskingumlibrary.org.