MCLS to Host Super Food Smoothie Program

ZANESVILLE, OH – Hot summers mean cold treats and the Muskingum county library system is doing their part.

MCLS is hosting The Super Foods Smoothie Program to help teach people in the community about healthy treats made at home for the sizzling summer weather by providing a hands on demonstration using their new Charlie Cart. MLCS representative Monica Quinn sat down to talk about the event.

“They’ll be able to come in learn about what super foods are and how to use them in smoothies, what equipment they need and how they can make healthy treats at home,” Quinn said.

The Super Foods Smoothie Program will take place at all four of MCLS’s locations starting at their New Concord branch tomorrow June 27th at 5 pm as well as upcoming dates for Dresden, Roseville and south branch locations.

“They can either call in the library and we can register them or they can register through our events page,” Quinn said.

MCLS Event Times and Locations:

New Concord Branch Library: June 27th 5-6pm

Dresden Branch Library: June 29th 5-6pm

South Branch Library: July 11th 5-6pm

Roseville Branch Library: July 13th 5-6pm

Muskingum County Library System is also hosting a wide range of events at all branches this week with Coffee and Crafts, The Whiz bang science show and more. For more information on upcoming library events visit their website.