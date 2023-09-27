Meet Calvin, The K9 Adoption Center Dog of The Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s time for this week’s K9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week!

Available for adoption at the Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center is Calvin, an 8-month-old shepherd mix. This canine is a bundle of joy who’s love, and affection knows no bounds. He loves people and other four-legged friends, he’s also neutered and fully vaccinated. Calvin would be a great addition to practically any family.

“He loves to sit beside you and just loves having affection given to him and he gives affection back. He always seems like he has a smile on his face. So, he’d be quite a pleasant dog to have.” K9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid said.

The center is asking pet owners who have lost a dog to please contact the adoption center to reclaim their furry friend because the center is filling up fast.

“We have taken in a very large number of strays just this past week. If you’ve lost your dog, please don’t hesitate to give us a call. We’re open Tuesday through Sunday. We’d love to hear from you and get your dog. It’s very important that we get the dog back to you in your possession. That’s our main ambition of every day.”

For more information or to adopt a pup, visit the Muskingum County k9 Adoption Centers website.

Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center – Dog Rescue (muskingumcountyoh.gov)